South Africa

200 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, as 7,500 new cases are recorded

15 December 2020 - 22:10 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 210 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities from the respiratory illness to 23,661.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 210 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities from the respiratory illness to 23,661.

In releasing the figures, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday night that the bulk of the deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape (95) and the Western Cape (70). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 23 of the deaths, Gauteng 10 and Limpopo and the Free State six each.

Mkhize also reported that there were 7,552 new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours. This was from 36,347 tests at a positivity rate of 20.7% — the highest positivity rate since Mkhize first warned of an impending second wave.

In total, 873,679 Covid-19 infections have been confirmed countrywide.

