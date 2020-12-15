COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll soon hit a million' Covid cases
“We're getting very close to 900,000 and we'll soon hit a million. These figures are cause for great concern. There can no longer be any doubt that SA has entered a second wave of coronavirus infections,” said Ramaphosa as he addressed the nation.
December 15 2020 - 06:30
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,432
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,432 to 1,351,510, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 500 to 22,475, the tally showed.
Reuters
December 15 2020 - 06:25
India reports 22,065 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily rise since July 4
India reported 22,065 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 9.9 million, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, making it the lowest daily rise since July 4, according to a Reuters tally.
India has recorded the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States, but daily infections have declined since hitting a peak in September.
Deaths rose by 354, the ministry said, taking the total to 143,709.
Reuters
December 15 2020 - 06:00
Donors' funding has been focused on school nutrition and protection against Covid-19 this year
Pupils who have already lost many months of schooling because of the Covid-19 pandemic are being dealt a second blow, as donor funding shifts away from literacy initiatives at a time when schools need these most.
December 15 2020 - 06:00
WATCH | More hotspots & restrictions: Ramaphosa tries to lower infections during festive season
Ramaphosa said that he has discussed this all with his cabinet and this is how they are trying to lower infections during the festive season.
#COVID19 UPDATE: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 866 127 with 5165 new cases. We report 175 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 23 451. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/hJP7YzCeOh pic.twitter.com/SwzA7mEra1— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 14, 2020