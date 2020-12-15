Covid-19: pupils risk a double blow as literacy projects struggle

Pupils who have already lost many months of schooling because of the Covid-19 pandemic are being dealt a second blow, as donor funding shifts away from literacy initiatives at a time when schools need these most.

Lunga Nqadolo, managing director of The Bookery in Cape Town, says donors have understandably been focused on school nutrition and protection against Covid-19 this year. Yet this is a time when pupils need books, libraries and literacy initiatives more than ever, to help them catch up on lost time.

“We need to feed them and then teach them,” she says.

The Bookery, founded in 2010, has been building and stocking libraries at poor schools in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng. So far, it has opened more than 80 libraries and distributed more than 300,000 books countrywide. But this year, says Nqadolo, like other similar organisations, The Bookery has not been able to use traditional fundraising.

“Last year we had a big Mandela Day Carnival. That was a big fundraising event where a lot of corporations and foundations participated.” This year only 35 people showed up.

Because funds are tight, the organisation has had to retrench staff.