'December is closed': Here's what Mzansi thought of Ramaphosa's Covid-19 'family meeting'

SA has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Covid-19 developments in the country.

On Monday, Ramaphosa detailed the country's fight against the pandemic, announcing the closure of beaches in the Eastern Cape, Garden Route, and on specific days in KwaZulu-Natal.

Music festivals and live performances at beaches have also been prohibited with immediate effect.

“In the areas with the highest rate of infection, beaches and public parks will be closed for the duration of the festive season from December 16 to January 3. This will apply to all of the Eastern Cape, as well as to the Garden Route district in the Western Cape,” said Ramaphosa.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, beaches and public parks will be closed on what are traditionally the busiest days of the season. These days are December 16, 25, 26 and 31 and January 1, 2 and 3.

“The beaches and public parks of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape — with the exception of the Garden Route — will remain open to the public over the festive season.”