Eastern Cape pays the price as beach ban is imposed

The coming holiday season will be unlike any other for Eastern Cape residents as beaches will remain closed to the public and alcohol sales will be severely curtailed over the Christmas and New Year period.

Despite repeated warnings, many South Africans have failed to adhere to Covid-19 regulations culminating in President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night of tough measures to mitigate the effect of the virus' second wave.

These include a 11pm to 4am curfew that will also apply to Christmas and New Year. Restaurants and taverns will, however, be allowed to remain open to 10pm.

“Non-essential establishments, including restaurants and bars, will have to close at 10pm so that staff and patrons can go home before the enforcement of the curfew. The curfew is meant to prevent gatherings that go on late into the night, while enabling rest bar and taverns to continue to operate,” he said.

The Eastern Cape and Garden Route have been SA's Covid-19 hotspots for several weeks already, and they have now paid the price.