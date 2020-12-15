Expect more arrests in Bushiri case, court hears

If the testimony by investigating officer Lt-Col Daniel Marais is anything to go by, there will be more arrests in the case involving fugitive couple Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

This transpired during cross-examination in the bail application hearing of Bushiri’s co-accused Willah Mudolo at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Mudolo is appearing alongside his wife Zethu and Landiwe Ntlokwana. The trio, together with the Bushiris, are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving about R100m.

When Mudolo’s advocate JP Marais asked the investigating officer if other people were involved in the alleged money laundering scheme who have not yet been arrested, he replied: “That’s correct.”

On Monday, the investigating officer told magistrate Thandi Theledi that Mudolo was found in possession of three cellphones while being detained at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. They were later confiscated.