Four killed in two separate farm attacks in KZN

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
15 December 2020 - 14:55
The farming community across SA gathered in Senekal on October 16 2020 to raise awareness about violence on farms after the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.
Image: ALON SKUY​

A family of three and an 85-year-old man were killed in two separate farm attacks in KwaZulu-Natal in three days.

On Tuesday, the DA in the province said the murders took place in the midlands area.

“The incidents saw an 85-year-old Albert Falls farmer shot dead [on Saturday] and a family of three brutally killed near Bishopstowe [on Monday].

“These two heinous crimes are just the latest in what have been a terrible and tragic few months within KwaZulu-Natal's farming community. The DA in KwaZulu-Natal extends its deepest condolences to all families and communities affected by the ongoing violence within our rural areas,” said the party's agriculture and rural development spokesperson Chris Pappas.

He said the party had made several proposals to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and the agriculture and community safety MECs.

“In addition to this, the DA made suggestions during a joint committee meeting of these two portfolios. Yet, despite four months having passed since then, there has been no further meeting to resolve these suggestions,” he said.

“In all these cases, the blatant lack of political will and uncaring stance of the ANC-led provincial government is glaring. This lack of action borders on a dereliction of duty on the part of the province's political leadership.

“While government is quick to act against violence when it comes to truckers and cash-in transit vehicle heists, it is motionless and emotionless on matters involving farmers and farm workers, who are being attacked and murdered at a rate much higher than many other groups. This while the premier and his provincial government are nowhere to be found.”

The DA has also written to “the top 10 international human rights organisations globally to request their assistance in fighting this ongoing scourge”.

“We are awaiting their responses. We maintain our calls to have farm murders declared a hate crime and urge President Cyril Ramaphosa and premier Zikalala to treat this issue with urgency before communities take matters into their own hands,” said Pappas.

The police did not respond to queries.

