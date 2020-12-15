From beaches to booze sales — 5 things you need to know from Ramaphosa’s 'family meeting'

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a stern warning to South Africans against social gatherings during the festive season as SA battles the second wave of Covid-19.

During his address to the nation on Monday, Ramaphosa said restaurants and other non-essential establishments will close at 10pm, to allow staff to travel home before a nationwide curfew at 11pm.

Ramaphosa said the cabinet had extended the curfew from 11pm to 4am.

He warned that flouting the new restrictions will lead to more deaths and infections.

Here are five things you must know from his address:

Avoid superspreader events

Ramaphosa said alcohol consumption during live events prevented many from observing Covid-19 safety regulations which include wearing masks and social distancing. He condemned the Rage event after which hundreds of matric pupils had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Many people consume alcoholic drinks at these superspreader events, with the result that people become less careful about taking measures to protect themselves and prevent infection.

“We know that nearly 1,000 people from Gauteng who attended the event, have tested positive for the coronavirus. What we don't know yet is how many more people each of them has infected. It is said 300 families could, in turn, have been infected.”