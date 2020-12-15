From patrols to cutting off supplies: Beer body rolls out 'no-nonsense' interventions to curb Covid

Here is what you need to know about the interventions introduced by Basa:

500 patrollers across SA

Basa CEO Patricia Pillay said the alcohol industry intends to ensure that alcohol is sold and consumed under the strictest safety conditions as the country enters the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

According to EWN, Pillay said the industry would deploy about 500 patrollers across the country to ensure Covid-19 compliance in liquor outlets.

“Around the country, these 500 patrollers, you will see the visible presence of people walking around going into the taverns, shebeens, and restaurants. And when you see them, please be aware that they will be reporting the institutions to the licence boards etc,” she said.

Cutting off supplies

In a statement, Pillay said outlets that do not adhere to the regulations will have their supplies cut off.

“The beer industry will maintain its zero-tolerance approach towards non-compliant businesses by cutting off supply to those outlets and establishments that have had their licences revoked by provincial liquor authorities,” said Pillay.