Government challenged over closure of Garden Route beaches

The Garden Route district municipality is to challenge government's decision to shut its beaches from December 16 to January 3.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night declared the municipality a coronavirus hotspot, meaning it faces restrictions similar to those imposed on Nelson Mandela Bay metro nearly two weeks earlier.

Ramaphosa also said beaches in the municipality — as well as those along the entire Eastern Cape coast and in KwaZulu-Natal on busy days — would not be completely shut during the height of the festive season.