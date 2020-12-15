'I intend to plead not guilty': Bushiri's co-accused in battle for bail

The legal representative of one of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused will have his work cut out in pleading his client's case for bail.

Advocate JP Marais, acting for Willah Mudolo, is scheduled to start cross-examination of investigating officer Col Daniel Marais in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

This comes after Marais testified on Monday how the Hawks had built a solid case against Mudolo.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu, Bushiri, his wife Mary and Landiwe Ntlokwane were arrested on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering involving about R100m related to a supposed investment scheme.

All of the accused, except Mudolo, are out on bail. While he had previously provisionally withdrawn his bail application, the Zambian national, who authorities said was in the country illegally, decided to apply for bail last week.

While he argues to be released on bail, co-accused Shepherd and Mary Bushiri face an extradition battle after they fled to Malawi just days after paying R400,000 bail.

Malawi granted SA an extradition order for the Bushiris on Monday.