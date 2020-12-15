South Africa

Intruder confronted in defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's East London home

15 December 2020 - 13:10
Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File image.
Image: GCIS

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was not at her home in East London when an intruder managed to gain entry at the weekend, the department of defence said on Tuesday.

SA National Defence Force spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the man was unable to explain how he gained access to the house when he was confronted by the caretaker.

“The person was unable to explain how he was able to gain access nor identify himself ... nor where he came from,” Dlamini said in a statement.

Dlamini said Nqakula had been on sick leave and was recuperating at her home in Gauteng at the time.

“Furthermore, the malicious and insulting comments making rounds on social media about the incident are dismissed with contempt,” he added.

TimesLIVE

