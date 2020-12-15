It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday

Durban's picturesque promenade will be closed for all recreational activity except restaurant visits on Wednesday.

This is according to Durban metro police spokesperson Supt Parboo Sewpersad, who said promenades in the north and south of the city would be closed on December 16, 25, 26 and January 1, 2 and 3 as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's pronouncement on Monday.

“What we are going to do on the days the beaches are closed is to prevent people from going to the beach, and this will include the promenade because we don't have enough personnel to form a human chain and neither can we put temporary structures in place to prevent people from leaving the promenade and going on to the beach.

“We will allow people who are going to restaurants on the promenade or who have made bookings with the restaurants,” he said.