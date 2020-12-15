Not just GoodLuck & La Parada: 5 'superspreader' events that made headlines

“In many of these gatherings, social distancing is not being observed, venues are crowded and not adequately ventilated, hand sanitiser is not readily available, and people are not wearing masks,” said Ramaphosa.

“Many people consume alcoholic drinks at these ‘super-spreader’ events, with the result that people become less careful about taking measures to protect themselves and prevent infection.".

Here are five “superspreader” events that have made headlines:

Rage Festival

The recent post-matric Rage Festival event in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, was identified as a “super-spreader” event after nearly 1,000 cases of Covid-19 were linked to it.

The Gauteng health department said it had made significant progress in tracing most pupils from the province who attended Rage.

Out of 1,322 pupils, mostly from the Johannesburg and Tshwane districts, 1,050 had undergone testing for Covid-19. Of those, 984 tested positive. What is yet to be determined is how many people each pupil has infected.