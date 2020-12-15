South Africa

Ramaphosa mourns the death of Eswatini's prime minister: 'South Africans bow our heads in sadness'

15 December 2020 - 07:38
The late Prime Minister of Eswatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. File Photo
The late Prime Minister of Eswatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Eswatini after the death of prime minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

Dlamini had tested positive for Covid-19 four weeks ago and was moved to SA from the neighbouring kingdom for treatment on December 1.

“Today, all South Africans and compatriots across our continent bow our heads in sadness at the passing of a leader who took pride in leading and representing his nation.

“His untimely passing is also a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form of Covid-19. May his soul rest in peace,” said Ramaphosa.

The cause of his death was not revealed in a statement issued by Eswatini deputy prime minister Themba Masuku.

“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in SA”, Masuku said in a statement.

Dlamini has been hailed for leading the Eswatini government with “vigour” during a global pandemic. On Monday, Masuku announced that there will be a state funeral for Dlamini.

On Monday evening, the cumulative number of positive Covid-19 cases in Eswatini was 6,825 with 130 deaths, according to the health ministry

Scores have flooded Twitter with messages of support for his family and the government of Eswatini.

Here are some of the tributes:

