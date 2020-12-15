Read SA's new lockdown rules - breaking them could mean a fine or jail time

Amended lockdown regulations published on Tuesday make provision for people and businesses breaking the Covid-19 rules to be fined or spend up to six months in jail.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma signed the amended regulations which are published in the Government Gazette.

The regulations provide more details on restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation on Monday evening.

The regulations can be read in full here.

The regulations make provision for "a fine" or "imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment."

While beaches in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route will be closed for the holiday season, and on certain busy days in KwaZulu-Natal, the regulations state the beaches which remain open can only do so between 9am and 6pm, will be monitored for compliance with health protocols, and “any loud music, whether live or otherwise, is prohibited”.