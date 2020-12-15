WATCH | More hotspots & restrictions: Ramaphosa tries to lower infections during festive season

Ramaphosa announced that Sarah Baartman District and the Garden Route District are now hotspots and should follow the same rules and regulations that were recently implemented at Nelson Mandela Bay. These rules and regulations should be implemented immediately.

Ramaphosa also implemented some level 1 restrictions on the whole of SA, including an amended curfew, amended restaurant operating hours, amended alcohol sale times and the closure of some beaches and parks.

Ramaphosa said that he has discussed this all with his cabinet and this is how they are trying to lower infections during the festive season.