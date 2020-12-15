South Africa

WATCH | More hotspots & restrictions: Ramaphosa tries to lower infections during festive season

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
15 December 2020 - 06:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa tightened up national Covid-19 restrictions, including on alcohol sales and large gatherings, on Monday night.

Ramaphosa announced that Sarah Baartman District and the Garden Route District are now hotspots and should follow the same rules and regulations that were recently implemented at Nelson Mandela Bay. These rules and regulations should be implemented immediately.

Ramaphosa also implemented some level 1 restrictions on the whole of SA, including an amended curfew, amended restaurant operating hours, amended alcohol sale times and the closure of some beaches and parks.

Ramaphosa said that he has discussed this all with his cabinet and this is how they are trying to lower infections during the festive season.

