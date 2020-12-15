WATCH | Wits med student Taz Emeran pays it forward with new foundation to help those in need

After South Africans donated to help her settle her R471,000 student debt, Wits University medical student Mumtaaz "Taz" Emeran has announced she will use the R50,000 left over to start a foundation for those in need.

Emeran's story touched thousands last week after she asked for donations to help her pay for her studies or she could not graduate. She said failure to pay the fees also meant she could lose her internship, which is due to start in January.

In just 24 hours, her debt was settled by good Samaritans who forked out amounts from as little as R15. She said among her biggest donors was SA cricketer Lungi Ngidi.

Emeran will use the excess funds to pay it forward by building a foundation which she hopes will benefit generations.