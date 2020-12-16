10,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as Mkhize warns of 'exponential' growth

SA recorded 10,008 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the first time since August 1.

SA's highest ever single-day increase in cases was on July 24, when 13,944 new infections were recorded.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night that the new cases were at a positivity rate of 21%, more than double the “ideal rate” of 10%. There are now 883,687 total cases countrywide.

Mkhize said cases were “growing exponentially”.

He warned that additional restrictions could be put in place if the rise in cases continues.

“We continue to assess the entire country and, where we identify risks, we will engage and make a determination if further containment measures or restrictions are required.

“Today alone we’ve seen a significant increase in the daily numbers, with the Western Cape continuing to lead and now breaching the 3,000 mark for the first time this week. Seven other provinces reported increases today, while the Eastern Cape reported a decrease in their new cases today,” said Mkhize.