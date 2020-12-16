Eskom to impose 'load reduction' in four provinces on Wednesday

Eskom warned that it would impose “load reduction” in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal from 5pm on Wednesday.

“Overloading of the network can damage electricity infrastructure by causing explosions of transformers and mini-substations. Overloading also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities.

“Now, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by overloading that is costing millions to repair,” said Eskom.

Eskom says the decision is due to network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connection, meter bypassing and vandalism.