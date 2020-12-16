Puppets bring together a town divided by apartheid

For 10 years, giant puppets in the shape of animals, insects and futuristic robots have performed and danced down the streets of Barrydale.

The annual puppet parade, started in 2010 by the Handspring Puppet Trust, aims to bring together the residents of this small Klein Karoo town which was divided by apartheid. But this year, Covid-19 has chased the parade off the streets and onto screens instead.

Starting on Reconciliation Day, the Reboot Eden event will celebrate 10 years of puppetry with four short films about nature and the human connection to it. The films are a collaboration between the Centre for Humanities Research at the University of Western Cape (UWC), Net Vir Pret, the Handspring Puppet Company and the uKwanda Puppetry and Design Collective.

The four films — Booi’s Soul Searching Adventures, Die Voetpad van die Vrou, Mnumzaan and Protect the Redfin — star puppets from the previous shows. The event will also mark the launch of the album Celebration: 10 Years of the Barrydale Puppet Parade with the music that has brought these performances to life.

Each year, said Aja Marneweck, project director of the Barrydale Puppet Parade and fellow at UWC’s Centre for Humanities Research, the parade would move through the town ending with a final performance at the school on the hill which separates “white” from “black” Barrydale. In 2019 the parade The Final Spring focused on climate change.