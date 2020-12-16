Solar-powered computer lab opens up new opportunities for students

A solar-powered computer lab in the Overberg town of Barrydale has opened up new opportunities for learners and students who have little or no access to the internet.

The lab was set up in November by Net vir Pret, in partnership with the University of Cape Town’s Students’ Health and Welfare Centres Organisation (SHAWCO) and sponsored by Dell Technologies. Net vir Pret will become a satellite campus of the Robertson Community Learning Centre.

Net vir Pret runs the popular annual Barrydale puppet parade and other projects aimed at assisting deprived youth in the Overberg region.

Sponsored by Dell, these solar computer labs can be found in countries across the world including Mexico, Colombia, Morocco, Kenya and Ethiopia. In SA, similar solar classrooms are at a primary school in Nyanga, the SHAWCO offices in Kensington, the Waverley Girls’ High School in Johannesburg and Zithulele village in the Eastern Cape.