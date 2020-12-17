South Africa

24,000 have now died from Covid-19 in SA, with 9,100 new cases in 24 hours

More than 6 million tests have been conducted

17 December 2020 - 20:31 By TimesLIVE
SA has now conducted more than 6 million Covid-19 tests, with 892,813 of them coming back positive. File picture.
SA has now conducted more than 6 million Covid-19 tests, with 892,813 of them coming back positive. File picture.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SA has now conducted more than 6 million Covid-19 tests, with 892,813 of them coming back positive.

Of those confirmed infections, 9,126 were in the past 24 hours — and these from 42,452 tests at a positivity rate of 21.45%.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that there were also 184 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 24,011.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 103 were in the Eastern Cape, 58 in the Western Cape, 11 in Gauteng, eight in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Free State.

To date, 780,313 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid-19 vaccines will be safe when rolled out next year: health experts

Health experts have encouraged South Africans to embrace the Covid-19 vaccine expected to be rolled out in the country in the second quarter of next ...
News
11 hours ago

‘We cannot allow this’: DA goes to court over Garden Route beach ban

The DA on Thursday launched its legal challenge to lockdown regulations closing Garden Route beaches over the festive season, arguing it was an ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Restaurants unhappy about extended Covid-19 curfew

The Restaurant Association of SA says the longer curfew imposed over the festive season poses significant challenges if establishments must close by ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa
  2. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral South Africa
  4. It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday South Africa
  5. Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’ News

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X