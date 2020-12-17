Appeal court throws out insurer's Covid-19 business interruption case

Café Chameleon's appeal victory, announced in a ruling on Thursday penned by judge Azhar Cachalia, sets a precedent for the other cases which insurers have taken to the appeal court.

Cachalia said the clause at the heart of the dispute indemnified the restaurant for “loss . . . resulting in interruption [of] the business due to notifiable [disease] occurring within a radius of 50km of the premises”.

Guardrisk argued that the government’s national response to the pandemic was therefore not covered. But Cachalia said: "The fact is, when the lockdown regulations were promulgated, Cape Town accounted for a large proportion of Covid-19 infections."

Although Café Chameleon's court papers could have made a clearer link between the local outbreak and the lockdown, "the subtle distinction Guardrisk seeks to draw ... is without substance".

Cachalia said the trigger for the business interruption claim was the declaration that an infectious disease is notifiable, meaning cases must be reported to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

"The only sensible interpretation of the clause is that it includes and contemplates harm that is attributable to a government response," he said.

"Why ... should the insured be denied cover only because the government, rather than the local authority, took action against an infectious disease that occurred, not only within the 50km radius but also beyond it?"