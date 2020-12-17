South Africa

Camps Bay mountain ablaze but fire department says it's under control

17 December 2020 - 16:47
Camps Bay mountain slope caught fire on Thursday afternoon.
Just before 3pm on Thursday, the mountain slopes at Camps Bay, Cape Town, caught alight.

According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the city’s fire service, the blaze is under control.

“At 18 minutes to 3pm, a fire was spotted on Camps Bay. We have several resources as well as firefighters in the area, the fire is being contained.  

“There is no danger to property at this stage but it's quite windy on that side of the mountain,” he said.  

Carelse said the cause of the fire was unknown.

At 4.30pm he said the fire was between Bakoven and Camps Bay, above Victoria Road.

There are approximately eight firefighting appliances on scene, with 45 staff members attending to the blaze. Two helicopters and a spotter plane are water bombing the area.

“The area is stabilised,” he added.

