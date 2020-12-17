South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | For the first time since August SA recorded 10,000 virus cases

17 December 2020 - 06:28 By TimesLIVE
A face mask is seen on the ground as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter, during the coronavirus disease pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US on December 16 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

December 17 2020 - 06:15

SA’s health laboratory service seems to have an unhealthy relationship with honesty

Ten months after the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) fired its acting CEO, its CFO and supply chain manager now face charges of allegedly failing to apply due diligence to allegations of fraud and misconduct regarding the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The NHLS is already under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for alleged financial irregularities in awarding R170m worth of Covid-19 tenders.

But the organisation said its operations will not be affected.

