COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | For the first time since August SA recorded 10,000 virus cases
December 17 2020 - 06:25
For the first time since August SA recorded 10,000 virus cases
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 16 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 16, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/6EWLLT9Y5t
December 17 2020 - 06:15
SA’s health laboratory service seems to have an unhealthy relationship with honesty
Ten months after the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) fired its acting CEO, its CFO and supply chain manager now face charges of allegedly failing to apply due diligence to allegations of fraud and misconduct regarding the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The NHLS is already under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for alleged financial irregularities in awarding R170m worth of Covid-19 tenders.
But the organisation said its operations will not be affected.