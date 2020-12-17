South Africa

Gauteng cop accused of demanding R20,000 to reunite stolen vehicle with owner

17 December 2020 - 13:28 By TimesLIVE
The owner was told to pay R20,000 to get his stolen vehicle back. Stock photo.
The owner was told to pay R20,000 to get his stolen vehicle back. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuri Bizgajmer

A police constable who allegedly demanded R20,000 to release a vehicle stolen during a house robbery in Pretoria was expected to appear in court on a corruption charge on Thursday.

The arrest of the 43-year-old policeman from the Silverton K9 unit followed corruption allegations being brought to the attention of police management in Gauteng by the producers of an investigative journalism television series in November.

“It was alleged by the complainant that his motor vehicle had been stolen during a house burglary in December 2019 in Pretoria,” said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“The complainant further reported that he was contacted in January 2020 and advised by police members that his vehicle had been recovered and that he needed to bring R20,000 in cash for the release of his car. There was a subsequent exchange of money between the complainant and the arrested member, upon which the vehicle was returned to the complainant.”

The constable was scheduled to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice

The police urged victims of vehicle theft and hijackings to resist the temptation of paying anyone, let alone members of the SAPS, for the release of stolen or hijacked cars.

“This is an unlawful act and victims could find themselves arrested for being accomplices in acts of corruption,” said Peters.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the provincial anti-corruption unit on the arrest.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Off-duty Durban metro police officer shot while driving

A senior Durban Metro policeman was rushed to a Durban hospital on Sunday afternoon following a shooting on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair.
News
4 days ago

Lepelle Water boss claims he was kidnapped by cops, forced to pay R2.9m

The acting CEO of Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo say he was kidnapped and forced to pay almost R3m to a business whose R45m contract had been set ...
News
4 days ago

Report extortion, Western Cape safety MEC Albert Fritz urges residents

Western Cape MEC for community safety Albert Fritz has urged communities to report extortion to the police.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa
  2. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral South Africa
  4. It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'You will never own one,' says driver of R5m McLaren after Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X