South Africa

Nurses suspended after body of stillborn baby vanishes from hospital

17 December 2020 - 06:45
The body of a stillborn baby born at the Witbank Hospital last week has inexplicably vanished from the hospital.
The body of a stillborn baby born at the Witbank Hospital last week has inexplicably vanished from the hospital.
Image: 123RF/ Maksym Topchii

Two nurses from the Witbank Hospital in Mpumalanga have been suspended after the disappearance of a stillborn child at the facility last week.

The provincial health department said the nurses had failed to explain what had happened to the body of the baby.

Department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said the mother of the child was already aware that she would be giving birth to a stillborn child when she headed into theatre for a C-section on December 11.

She was 35 weeks pregnant.

“The foetus was then kept at the hospital over the weekend. On Monday, December 14, the woman and her family visited the hospital to request the foetus for burial but they could not be assisted. They were told to come back on Tuesday but on their return still could not be assisted. Instead they were given a wrong body,” said Malamule in a statement.

The provincial health department was alerted about the matter and has since suspended the two nurses.

The grieving family has opened a criminal case.

Health MEC Sasekani Manzini expressed shock at the incident.

“It is unacceptable that we can misplace a foetus and not be able to account about the whereabouts of the body. This matter must be fully investigated and consequence management must apply” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Men found with body parts in Elukwatini are Mpumalanga health officials

The Mpumalanga health department has revealed that two of the three men arrested for the possession of a human placenta, knee and leg are its ...
News
5 months ago

Mutilated female body washes up on Durban beach

Durban forensic pathologists will need to determine whether a woman, whose severely decomposed body washed ashore on Thursday, had her hands, head ...
News
1 month ago

Bodies of evidence

Ryan Blumenthal’s hard-hitting memoir of a medical detective fascinates without becoming macabre, writes William Saunderson-Meyer.
Books
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral South Africa
  2. It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday South Africa
  3. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa
  4. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'You will never own one,' says driver of R5m McLaren after Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X