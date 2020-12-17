Pick n Pay is stepping up its hygiene measures because of Covid-19: here’s what you need to know

Since the country went into lockdown, supermarkets have been playing an essential service as they work around the clock to deliver fresh produce and essential goods to customers.

Pick n Pay recently announced several measures to make sure people are safer when shopping at its stores.

Here's what you need to know:

Shelves will be well-stocked, so no panic buying

Retail executive of marketing at Pick n Pay John Bradshaw said the retailer has managed to stay afloat during the lockdown by being well-stocked.

“We couldn’t be more proud of how our staff stepped up to serve our customers during the lockdown. We’ve kept our stores open, safe and well-stocked throughout Covid, and what’s really fantastic is that we have helped Feed the Nation Foundation distribute over 23 million meals to those in need,” said Bradshaw.

So no mad rush for toilet paper, then.