Pick n Pay is stepping up its hygiene measures because of Covid-19: here’s what you need to know
With the country now in the grips of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, supermarket chain Pick n Pay has enhanced its safety measures for customers.
Since the country went into lockdown, supermarkets have been playing an essential service as they work around the clock to deliver fresh produce and essential goods to customers.
Pick n Pay recently announced several measures to make sure people are safer when shopping at its stores.
Here's what you need to know:
Shelves will be well-stocked, so no panic buying
Retail executive of marketing at Pick n Pay John Bradshaw said the retailer has managed to stay afloat during the lockdown by being well-stocked.
“We couldn’t be more proud of how our staff stepped up to serve our customers during the lockdown. We’ve kept our stores open, safe and well-stocked throughout Covid, and what’s really fantastic is that we have helped Feed the Nation Foundation distribute over 23 million meals to those in need,” said Bradshaw.
So no mad rush for toilet paper, then.
More training and a focus on hotspots
Bradshaw said now isn’t the time to be complacent with Covid fatigue taking hold.
“We have reinforced staff health and safety training, with a particular focus on stores in hotspot areas. We have trained larger backup teams to support stores as and when required, and have worked with suppliers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of goods over the season and beyond,” he said.
Covid-cleaning — every night
Bradshaw said all Pick n Pay stores undergo Covid-cleaning every night as an added precaution.
So you know you are shopping in a sanitised store.
Don't want to leave the house? Order on the app
The retailer also increased its online capacity to create more delivery slots for customers. The same-day delivery service through Bottles extended its operating hours and expanded its driver capacity.
He said the Bottles app would be adding more stores in George and coastal areas ahead of the festive season to meet the anticipated demand for same-day orders.
“We anticipate that more customers will turn to online for their grocery needs during the country’s second wave, and our teams are ready to match this demand with our effective delivery options — irrespective of whether customers need a few items delivered within an hour, or a weekly shop delivered the next day.”