POLL | Should beaches be open in the Western Cape?

17 December 2020 - 14:42
The DA has written to the presidency and minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, demanding an explanation behind closing Garden Route beaches during the holidays.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The DA is challenging closure of beaches along the Garden Route, Western Cape, after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday. This while many have questioned the decision to keep beaches in Cape Town open.

The party wrote a letter to the presidency and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday, demanding an explanation behind halting activity on the Garden Route beaches during the holiday season.

Premier Alan Winde said beachgoing in the province “does not present a significant threat of Covid-19 infection”, while the party said the provincial government had a number of hotspot containment plans to manage the expected seasonal influx of tourists.

During his address to the nation, Ramaphosa had said cabinet decided to close beaches in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape throughout the festive season, while beaches in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed on December 16, 25, 26, 31 and January 1,2 and 3

The announcement drew mixed reactions, with some slamming the decision and others questioning why beaches in Cape Town were not included.

“Infection rates between the Garden Route and KwaZulu-Natal, for example, are not dissimilar. Yet while beach closures in KwaZulu-Natal are limited to but a few days, the Garden Route has had a blanket restriction imposed unjustly for the entire festive season,” said the DA.

The presidency had not responded to the DA's request for an explanation by Wednesday, December 16, instead asking the DA for an extension.

In its response, the party said it would only extend to Thursday morning, and that should the presidency not respond, it will go the legal route.

After Ramaphosa's announcement, the DA launched a petition to have beaches on the Garden Route opened. The petition has so far received more than 4,900 signatories.

Covid-19 beach ban: holiday bookings cancelled, coastal towns reeling

Coastal towns identified as Covid-19 hotspots on the Garden Route and in the Eastern Cape are reeling as tourists cancel holiday bookings after the ...
News
1 day ago

It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday

Durban's picturesque promenade will be closed for all recreational activity except restaurant visits on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Beach, no: Ramaphosa closes beaches in Eastern Cape, Garden Route and on specific days in KZN

There will be no going to the beach this December for the people of the Eastern Cape and in the Western Cape's Garden Route — and beach days will be ...
Politics
2 days ago

