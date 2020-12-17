POLL | Should beaches be open in the Western Cape?

The party wrote a letter to the presidency and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday, demanding an explanation behind halting activity on the Garden Route beaches during the holiday season.

Premier Alan Winde said beachgoing in the province “does not present a significant threat of Covid-19 infection”, while the party said the provincial government had a number of hotspot containment plans to manage the expected seasonal influx of tourists.

During his address to the nation, Ramaphosa had said cabinet decided to close beaches in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape throughout the festive season, while beaches in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed on December 16, 25, 26, 31 and January 1,2 and 3

The announcement drew mixed reactions, with some slamming the decision and others questioning why beaches in Cape Town were not included.