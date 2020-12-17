SA made 20,000 ventilators for Covid-19 patients at a cost of R250m

SA has locally produced 20,000 ventilators — later than initially anticipated — at an average cost of R12,500 each for Covid-19 patients.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said the machines were manufactured under the national ventilator project (NVP) during the national state of disaster by the state-owned Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the SA Ventilator Emergency Project (SAVE-P) — a consortium of companies.

Patel was responding to a written question posed by EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu in the National Assembly. Shivambu previously called on social media for evidence to back up claims by President Cyril Ramaphosa that 20,000 ventilators had been manufactured.

The non-invasive ventilators use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to force air into the lungs of a patient. The Sunday Times reported in July that the project had experienced delays. In May, the department of trade & industry said it expected delivery of 20,000 ventilators in the first week of July.