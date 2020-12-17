South Africa

SAA pilots given 48-hour 'lockout' notice, administrators say

17 December 2020 - 07:08 By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
SAAPA’s members will be excluded from SAA’s workplace with effect from 12 noon on Friday, until they accept the demands set out in the lock-out letter.
SAAPA’s members will be excluded from SAA’s workplace with effect from 12 noon on Friday, until they accept the demands set out in the lock-out letter.
Image: Reuters

Administrators at struggling SAA have issued a 48-hour notice to prevent nearly 400 pilots from accessing the company's premises until they agree to new employment terms and conditions.

SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December of 2019 after roughly a decade of financial losses, and its fortunes worsened after it grounded flights because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Efforts to rescue the state airline face resistance from trade unions, who are at loggerheads with the government over wages.

The administrators, who argue that pilots had “very extensive and lavish benefits” said the lockout will affect 383 pilots who are members of the SAA Pilots' Association (SAAPA).

The administrators want the pilots to accept new terms and conditions, which include new salary scales.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach SAAPA for comment.

The lockout blocks SAAPA members from the airline's workplace beginning midday on Friday, until the administrator's demands are accepted. Affected pilots will not be entitled to any remuneration or benefits for the duration of the lockout.

“The proposed new terms and conditions are fair and competitive for a regional African airline,” the administrators said in a statement.

“In fact, SAA has among the highest cost base in terms of pilots' salaries, meal allowances, leave and sick pay and travel rebate benefits internationally. This cannot continue if the business rescue of SAA is to succeed,” they said.

Out of SAA's roughly 4,500 staff when it entered administration in December 2019, around 3,200 have accepted severance terms and 1,300 are still in layoff consultations.

Reuters

MORE:

Six interim board members announced for embattled SAA

The public enterprises department has announced the appointment of six non-executive directors to the interim board of SAA.
Business
1 week ago

Comair has no plans to operate its Boeing 737 MAX as US rescinds grounding order

US aviation authorities clear the way for the Boeing 737 MAX to start flying again - but will passengers like it?
News
2 weeks ago

Q&A with Enoch Godongwana, chair of the ANC’s economic transformation committee

The ANC’s instruction to the cabinet to save South African  Airways will have a direct impact on services to schools and the poor.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral South Africa
  2. It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday South Africa
  3. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa
  4. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'You will never own one,' says driver of R5m McLaren after Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X