South Africa

Unroadworthy vehicles being pulled off roads by RTMC over festive season

17 December 2020 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE
Faulty brakes, dysfunctional steering racks, smooth tyres and badly cracked windscreens: This is what traffic officials are flagging during festive season safety operations.
Image: Facebook/1Second CPT

Traffic law enforcement officers are stepping up the campaign to remove unsafe vehicles from the roads ahead of the peak festive season travel, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Vehicle roadworthiness has been identified as a key area of focus in this year’s festive season road safety campaign, said the RTMC. Last year vehicle roadworthiness was a factor in 7% of fatal crashes that took place over the festive season.

“More than 1,800 vehicles have been discontinued after it was discovered that they were being operated on public roads while they had major defects that placed the lives of other road users at risk,” the agency said on Thursday.

“An additional 1,465 public transport vehicles have been impounded for operating contrary to their permits and overloading of passengers.”

Some of the major defects identified in the vehicles include faulty brakes, dysfunctional steering racks, smooth tyres and badly cracked windscreens.

Owners of the vehicles have to fix the defects and subject the cars to roadworthy tests before operating them on public roads again.

“Motorists are warned that they risk discontinuation of their vehicles if they have modified the vehicles contrary to manufacturers’ specifications,” said the RTMC.

The corporation has purchased 19 mobile vehicle testing stations which have been distributed in different provinces to assist in identifying vehicles that are unfit to be operated on public roads.

The RTMC called on motorists to fix their vehicles before embarking on their journeys and avoid overloading to reduce the number of people dying in road crashes.

TimesLIVE

