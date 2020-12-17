Victim fumes as Micho's sexual assault case flops

The woman who accused former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic of sexual assault after he allegedly exposed himself to her is incensed after the charges were dropped.

The victim, who cannot be named as the law prohibits identifying victims of sexual crimes, said she found out this week that her matter was withdrawn in September.

The incident allegedly happened at the Protea Hotel Wanderers in Illovo, Johannesburg, in August last year, where the victim worked as a cleaner.

The disclosure on charges being withdrawn against Micho, who is currently Zambia's national team coach, was made to the victim several days after the 51-year-old mentor appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court in Port Elizabeth on another charge of sexual assault.