South Africa

5 fire quotes from Norma Mngoma's 'tell all' interview on Malusi Gigaba

18 December 2020 - 10:00
Norma Mngoma spilled the beans about her marriage and that infamous leaked video.
Norma Mngoma spilled the beans about her marriage and that infamous leaked video.
Image: Instagram/Norma Gigaba

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, has spilled the beans on what allegedly happened behind closed doors in her marriage.

In an interview with eNCA on Thursday, Mngoma alleged that Gigaba received money from the controversial Gupta family to maintain their lavish lifestyle.

Pre-empting the interview, Gigaba said he would not be commenting on anything Mngoma had to say.

“To Whom It May Concern. Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight. My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters. #LongLiveTheAnc!” he wrote.

Earlier this year, the couple made headlines after the former minister laid charges against Mngoma for allegedly damaging a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG allegedly belonging to a friend of his.

Here are five highlights from Mngoma's interview.

Gupta used to give him bags of money

“They used to give him a lot of money but I don't know what they were giving him money for, but sometimes he used to say, 'I do favours for them', the Guptas, so then they would give him money.

“It was a lot of cash all the time but I don't know what it was for, but he would use that money for different things, maybe it's either for his lifestyle, to build his home or to give it to his sisters."

I am not trying to kill him

“Like, on a serious note, it is a lie. He is lying. I don’t think there is anyone who wants to kill him. I think it is all in his head because if there was something like that, he would never leave home without bodyguards.”

I did not try to kill him, says Norma Mngoma of 'obsessed' and 'attached to power' Malusi Gigaba

Former minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Norma Mngoma has hit back at allegations that she tried to kill him, saying it was a figment of his ...
Politics
13 hours ago

He is obsessed with being special

“Sometimes he is too obsessed about this thing of being special and it also comes with him thinking everyone wants to kill him. Even when he resigned ... oh, when he told me that he was forced to resign, let me put it that way ... he was angry about his blue lights being removed.

“I never knew that he was so attached to power and so attached to all these things, and he became such an angry person because he wanted the blue lights.”

The leaked video was not for me 

“That was not my video. Like, I don’t want to lie. I have never imagined something like that in my mouth so it was not for me. So I do not know who it was meant for. I don’t even know if he knows who he sent it to because there are a lot of those. They are his videos, not mine.

Close the chapter

“Norma Mngoma is a person I've always been. Norma Gigaba found Norma Mngoma on the way and when that didn't work, I decided to go back to my surname because the other surname served a purpose until it ended.

“I felt like it no longer served a purpose for me ... I want to close that chapter because I don't want to be there any more.”  

READ MORE

'Rebranded' and celebrating herself: Norma Mngoma is singing her own tune

Norma Mngoma has rebranded.
News
3 months ago

Malusi Gigaba 'brought home bags of cash from the Guptas', estranged wife says in TV interview

Former minister Malusi Gigaba used to leave the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, with wads of cash in a bag.
Politics
15 hours ago

'Why did she keep quiet for so long?' - Here's what Mzansi thought of Norma Mngoma's explosive interview

Should Norma Mngoma have spoken out and, if so, why now?
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’ News
  2. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa
  4. It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday South Africa
  5. ‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city News

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X