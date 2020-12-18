5 fire quotes from Norma Mngoma's 'tell all' interview on Malusi Gigaba
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, has spilled the beans on what allegedly happened behind closed doors in her marriage.
In an interview with eNCA on Thursday, Mngoma alleged that Gigaba received money from the controversial Gupta family to maintain their lavish lifestyle.
Pre-empting the interview, Gigaba said he would not be commenting on anything Mngoma had to say.
“To Whom It May Concern. Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight. My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters. #LongLiveTheAnc!” he wrote.
Earlier this year, the couple made headlines after the former minister laid charges against Mngoma for allegedly damaging a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG allegedly belonging to a friend of his.
Here are five highlights from Mngoma's interview.
Gupta used to give him bags of money
“They used to give him a lot of money but I don't know what they were giving him money for, but sometimes he used to say, 'I do favours for them', the Guptas, so then they would give him money.
“It was a lot of cash all the time but I don't know what it was for, but he would use that money for different things, maybe it's either for his lifestyle, to build his home or to give it to his sisters."
I am not trying to kill him
“Like, on a serious note, it is a lie. He is lying. I don’t think there is anyone who wants to kill him. I think it is all in his head because if there was something like that, he would never leave home without bodyguards.”
He is obsessed with being special
“Sometimes he is too obsessed about this thing of being special and it also comes with him thinking everyone wants to kill him. Even when he resigned ... oh, when he told me that he was forced to resign, let me put it that way ... he was angry about his blue lights being removed.
“I never knew that he was so attached to power and so attached to all these things, and he became such an angry person because he wanted the blue lights.”
The leaked video was not for me
“That was not my video. Like, I don’t want to lie. I have never imagined something like that in my mouth so it was not for me. So I do not know who it was meant for. I don’t even know if he knows who he sent it to because there are a lot of those. They are his videos, not mine.
Close the chapter
“Norma Mngoma is a person I've always been. Norma Gigaba found Norma Mngoma on the way and when that didn't work, I decided to go back to my surname because the other surname served a purpose until it ended.
“I felt like it no longer served a purpose for me ... I want to close that chapter because I don't want to be there any more.”