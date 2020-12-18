5 fire quotes from Norma Mngoma's 'tell all' interview on Malusi Gigaba

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, has spilled the beans on what allegedly happened behind closed doors in her marriage.

In an interview with eNCA on Thursday, Mngoma alleged that Gigaba received money from the controversial Gupta family to maintain their lavish lifestyle.

Pre-empting the interview, Gigaba said he would not be commenting on anything Mngoma had to say.

“To Whom It May Concern. Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight. My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters. #LongLiveTheAnc!” he wrote.

Earlier this year, the couple made headlines after the former minister laid charges against Mngoma for allegedly damaging a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG allegedly belonging to a friend of his.

Here are five highlights from Mngoma's interview.

Gupta used to give him bags of money

“They used to give him a lot of money but I don't know what they were giving him money for, but sometimes he used to say, 'I do favours for them', the Guptas, so then they would give him money.

“It was a lot of cash all the time but I don't know what it was for, but he would use that money for different things, maybe it's either for his lifestyle, to build his home or to give it to his sisters."

I am not trying to kill him

“Like, on a serious note, it is a lie. He is lying. I don’t think there is anyone who wants to kill him. I think it is all in his head because if there was something like that, he would never leave home without bodyguards.”