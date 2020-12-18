And here's the second wave, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

A full-scale second wave has crashed over three provinces and a fourth is nearly there. Hospitals in two provinces are fuller than ever — almost as full as the parties some people are throwing at the moment. How bad can it get?

The SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium has released a new data dashboard, SACMC Epidemic Explorer, where you can see how every district is doing.

It is not looking great and it is human behaviour that got us back here again.

Some Eastern Cape districts have more cases now than during the first wave and on the Garden Route, in the Overberg and in Cape Town there are significantly more than before.

KZN just entered its second wave, and Gauteng is on the increase.

According to the health department, the official death toll due to Covid-19 is 23,827 but the Medical Research Council says excess deaths are now at 56,607.

