Bheki Cele's 'bully tactics' could cost economy R24m as more film shoots are cancelled, says City of Cape Town

Cape Town says the impasse between the city and police minister Bheki Cele over filming on beaches might cost the Cape film industry R24m.

Mayor Dan Plato said productions are now cancelling shoots.

Cele shut down a film shoot on Camps Bay beach on Wednesday, saying it contravened the Covid-19 regulations. Despite the city’s protestations that it had authorised the filming, Cele insisted that it had breached the law.

On Thursday, Plato described Cele’s action as “bullying tactics”.

“Yesterday’s bully tactics by national police minister Bheki Cele to close down a legitimate and permitted film shoot on Camps Bay beach has resulted in the immediate cancellation of 11 additional film shoots for fear of further financial losses if shut down irregularly and without due cause by the South African Police Service (SAPS),” said Plato.