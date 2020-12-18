Hawks arrest three suspects linked to Limpopo shacks scandal

The Hawks have arrested three people allegedly linked to the controversial Limpopo shacks scandal in Polokwane.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the three people, including a company director, 46, and her project director, 35, allegedly built 40 low-quality temporary housing units.

Maluleke said the units did not “conform to the design and specifications”.

He said the three were arrested on Thursday in connection with fraud amounting to more than R2.4m.

The trio are expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Friday.

“More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues," said Maluleke.

TimesLIVE