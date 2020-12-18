South Africa

Hawks arrest three suspects linked to Limpopo shacks scandal

18 December 2020 - 10:03 By Iavan Pijoos
The three were arrested in connection with fraud amounting to more than R2.4m.
The three were arrested in connection with fraud amounting to more than R2.4m.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The Hawks have arrested three people allegedly linked to the controversial Limpopo shacks scandal in Polokwane.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the three people, including a company director, 46, and her project director, 35, allegedly built 40 low-quality temporary housing units.

Maluleke said the units did not “conform to the design and specifications”.

He said the three were arrested on Thursday in connection with fraud amounting to more than R2.4m.

The trio are expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Friday.

“More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues," said Maluleke. 

TimesLIVE

Even my cat can’t fight the huge rats, says Langa resident

Every household is given one bin but homeowners get more people to rent in their backyard
News
1 week ago

'They even took my children’s shoes': court orders rebuilding of demolished Airport Park homes

Residents of Airport Park next to the East London Airport who lost their homes and possessions during government demolitions are waiting to hear when ...
News
3 weeks ago

Almost R4m worth of temporary housing building materials dumped

Almost R4m worth of temporary housing building material has been lying unused on vacant land at the airport in Plettenberg Bay since 2018.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’ News
  2. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa
  4. It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday South Africa
  5. ‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city News

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X