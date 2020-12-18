Let's bow our heads and Zoom: Virtual communion takes over as churches battle with Covid restrictions

“We’ve seen a lot of people logging in. There is a lot of need out there. Things have gone bad in every direction. People have lost their loved ones. People have been tested.”

The number of people who log into their services, he said, had increased, with some people joining services for counselling or fellowship.

“We’ve seen a lot of people logging in to find encouragement, motivation and a hiding place. We’ve been able to pastor and minister to them. We’ve been able to help where possible.”

The biggest increase has come from viewership on television. The church is closed for services.

According to pastor Chris Mathebula of Hope Restoration Ministries, virtual churches enable people to access a service in the comfort of their homes.

“People, at this moment, need something that will empower their spirit. If they can access it in the comfort of their home, they do that,” he said.

He said he had seen “growth” in online attendance of his services during the lockdown, especially from people who were not members.

“They opened a door for other people who are not members to attend our services,” he said.