SIU raids North West municipality over PPE corruption

18 December 2020 - 11:14
The SIU has raided the Matlosana municipality in the North West over allegations of PPE corruption.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Friday raided the Matlosana local municipality in Klerksdorp, in the North West, as part of its investigation into Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement corruption.

“The SIU approached a magistrate for a search and seizure warrant as investigators were experiencing resistance on the part of the municipality. The SIU will not hesitate to press criminal charges against any individual who tries to interfere with its investigation,” the unit said.

The SIU said it had evacuated the building.

“The SIU investigation at Matlosana municipality is focusing on the Covid-19 PPE procurement of or contracting for goods, works and services.”

The investigation also looked at the construction, refurbishment, leasing, occupation and use of immovable property during or in respect of the national state of disaster by or on behalf of the municipality.

In its investigation, the SIU is also looking at payments made in a manner that was:

  • not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective;
  • contrary to applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by the national or provincial Treasury;
  • conducted by or facilitated through the improper or unlawful conduct of employees or officials of the state institutions;, any other person or entity, to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or any other person;
  • fraudulent, and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the state institutions or the state.

