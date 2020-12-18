Those guys in the Golf 7s are ... cops

Unmarked VW Golf 7 vehicles are being used by police officers as part of crime prevention initiatives in Limpopo.

This follows voice clips circulating on social media about armed people driving in Golf 7s, “impersonating police officers”.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo urged the public not to be alarmed.

“As provincial police management, we are aware of the existence of these vehicles in the province and the occupants are actually law enforcement officers.

“We are already in the midst of the festive season period and police deployments have been heightened across the province to deal with criminal activities that often increase during this time. Police use both marked and unmarked vehicles when fighting the scourge of crime.”

