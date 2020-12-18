Will matric results be declared free and fair? We have to wait 2 months to find out
18 December 2020 - 06:36
Grade 12 pupils will have to wait anxiously until February 15 next year to hear whether Umalusi will declare the matric exams free and fair.
This will be preceded by reports on the investigations into the leaked maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 that will be furnished by senior officials of the basic education department to the exams quality assurer...
