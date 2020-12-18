South Africa

Will matric results be declared free and fair? We have to wait 2 months to find out

Prega Govender Journalist
18 December 2020 - 06:36

Grade 12 pupils will have to wait anxiously until February 15 next year to hear whether Umalusi will declare the matric exams free and fair.

This will be preceded by reports on the investigations into the leaked maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 that will be furnished by senior officials of the basic education department to the exams quality assurer...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’ News
  2. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa
  4. It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday South Africa
  5. ‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city News

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X