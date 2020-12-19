Investigation accuses Robben Island Museum officials of mismanagement

A probe into allegations of mismanagement at the Robben Island Museum (RIM) has accused officials at the institution of wrongdoing.

The investigation was prompted by the ex-political prisoners’ association’s claims that maladministration threatened to sink the museum.

The world heritage site — a former prison where struggle stalwarts including Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki and Andrew Mlangeni were held — has been at the centre of controversy for years.

Former prisoners called for a probe into alleged irregular procurement of a multimillion-rand ferry and collusion among ferry service providers, among other matters, in November 2018.