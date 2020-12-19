South Africa

Records tumble on grimmest day yet for Covid-19 in Western Cape

19 December 2020 - 17:10 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with Stormers rugby players at the Hospital of Hope Covid-19 field hospital at Brackengate, in Cape Town's northern suburbs.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

Highest number of daily infections and deaths and a new record for active infections.

Those are Saturday's grim Covid-19 milestones in the Western Cape.

The 4,602 new confirmed infections reported on the provincial Covid-19 dashboard exceeded the previous high — 2,660, on June 15 — by 73%,

The 100 deaths reported on Saturday exceeded the previous high of 76 on June 15 by 32%.

Active infections total 30,624, 74% higher than the previous record of 17,612 on July 6.

And the number of new active infections — 2,680 — was more than double the previous record of 1,319, also on July 6.

New records were also set on Saturday in the City of Cape Town, which has 18,643 active infections, about double the number at the peak of the first wave on July 7.

Active cases in Cape Town have doubled in nine days, and in the Western Cape they have doubled in 12 days.

TimesLIVE

