Church gathering ignites 48 Covid-19 cases as virus spreads in KZN

“Another gathering was in Kwasizabantu in Umzinyathi district, which was attended by more than 2,000 people. And I repeat — 2,000 people. It is unthinkable.

“It is hardly surprising that at least 48 of the attendees have now since tested positive. We once again wish to issue a warning to our fellow compatriots that we are now confronted by a dangerous outbreak of Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal. We appeal that everyone acts responsibly.”

Zikalala said the province was the fourth biggest contributor countrywide in terms of laboratory-confirmed cases. There had been a substantial increase in the number of new cases over two weeks.

“We are currently in week 51 of 2020. For week 50, the actual number of confirmed cases was 9,857, while for week 51, the number is 10,194. This marks a 4% increase of infections between week 50 and 51. Over the past week, the highest number of cases received was 2,912 on Saturday, while the average number of cases recorded daily was 2,165 cases a day,” he said.