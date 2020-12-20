Covid-19: SA has more than 100,000 active cases
There are 100,156 active cases of Covid-19 in SA, according to the latest update by the health ministry.
“The cumulative number of cases stands at 912,477 with 10,939 new cases identified since the last report,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday evening.
There were 254 more Covid-19 related deaths over 24 hours: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 12, Gauteng 18, KwaZulu-Natal 61, Limpopo four and the Western Cape 74.
This brings the total number of deaths in SA to 24,539.
“A cumulative total of 6,100,373 tests have been completed with 48,387 new tests conducted since the last report,” said Mkhize.
The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in SA now stands at 787,782.
More than 75.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,679,707 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
TimesLIVE