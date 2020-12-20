South Africa

Covid-19: SA has more than 100,000 active cases

20 December 2020 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
The health system is taking strain as the Covid-19 second wave accelerates.
The health system is taking strain as the Covid-19 second wave accelerates.
Image: Werner Hills

There are 100,156 active cases of Covid-19 in SA, according to the latest update by the health ministry.

“The cumulative number of cases stands at 912,477 with 10,939 new cases identified since the last report,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday evening.

There were 254 more Covid-19 related deaths over 24 hours: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 12, Gauteng 18, KwaZulu-Natal 61, Limpopo four and the Western Cape 74.

This brings the total number of deaths in SA to 24,539.

“A cumulative total of 6,100,373 tests have been completed with 48,387 new tests conducted since the last report,” said Mkhize.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in SA now stands at 787,782.

More than 75.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,679,707​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Death, recoveries and active cases by province.
Death, recoveries and active cases by province.
Image: Health ministry

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Swoop on fake masks as new Covid-19 variant hits SA

As SA rides the tsunami of a second surge of Covid-19 and a new ultra-infectious variant, authorities have moved to tighten the licensing and ...
News
10 hours ago

Records tumble on grimmest day yet for Covid-19 in Western Cape

Highest number of daily infections and deaths and a new record for active infections.Those are Saturday's grim Covid-19 milestones in the Western ...
News
17 hours ago

Christmas cancelled in Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 second wave

The Zimbabwean government effectively banned Christmas parties due to Covid-19, but defiant revellers say they will, even if it means hosting bush ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast South Africa
  3. Eskom exec ‘quietly enjoyed’ free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  4. Oh dam! Government warns against flocking to dams and rivers as beaches shut South Africa
  5. 5 fire quotes from Norma Mngoma's 'tell all' interview on Malusi Gigaba South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X