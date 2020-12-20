South Africa

Man held for murder after 'stabbing seven-month pregnant girlfriend'

20 December 2020 - 15:35 By TimesLIVE
A man was arrested after stabbing a pregnant woman in the chest in front of her mother’s house.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A woman who was seven months pregnant has died after being stabbed by her boyfriend during an argument outside her mother’s house in the North West.

The 34-year-old man was arrested after the incident on Saturday and is due to appear soon in the Schweizer-Reneke magistrate’s court.

“The suspect who is from Taung was visiting the victim at extension 8, Ipelegeng Location. It is alleged the suspect and his seven-month pregnant girlfriend had an argument. The suspect was allegedly accusing the girlfriend of cheating when he is not around,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

During the quarrel, the 27-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest in front of her mother’s house. She was then taken to a local clinic by the boyfriend where she died.

“The suspect was arrested at the victim’s home the same day and was charged with murder,” said Funani.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident, having taken place not long after the nationwide 16 Days Of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

