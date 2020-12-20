Non-recognition of Muslim marriages a violation of women and children's rights: Supreme Court of Appeal

Women married under Sharia law now enjoy the full protection of SA law.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has upheld a 2018 ruling of the high court in Cape Town which declared non-recognition of Muslim marriages unconstitutional. The court described the non-recognition of these marriages as a “travesty and a violation of the constitutional rights of women and children in particular”.

The high court found that the president and the cabinet had failed to fulfil their constitutional obligations. Litigants complained that their marriages were not recognised under the Customary Marriages Act.

The erstwhile husband of one of the litigants was able to dissolve their marriage without her consent. She was hounded out of her matrimonial home after the spouse died and “forced to live in shelters”. The minor children were removed from her care.