‘Attempted land invasion’ to blame for fire, says City of Cape Town

A devastating fire that destroyed more than 1,000 structures at the Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town was likely to have been caused by an “attempted land invasion”.

This is according to mayor Dan Plato in a press statement released on Monday evening.

“Disaster management officials have announced that this fire was likely caused by an attempted land invasion. It is shameful that a humanitarian disaster, resulting in the total loss of people’s homes and belongings, has been caused by criminal elements. Because of this criminality, thousands will now spend their Christmas having to rebuild their structures,” he said.

The fire tore through the area on Thursday, leaving thousands homeless.

City officials visited the area at the weekend. After the visit, an application has been made to the national government for R18m in disaster relief funding. The application, according to the City of Cape Town, would be tabled before cabinet this week.

“As we await relief funding to become available from national government, City of Cape Town officials remain hard at work assisting residents. Funding will be channelled from national through the Western Cape government as per legislated requirements. The city is doing its best to expedite the process as far as its powers allow,” the city said.