'Covid VSOP, not the normal one': Mzansi reacts to new Covid-19 variant

The country's new Covid-19 variant has been met with mixed reactions from many, with some calling it “a special variant”.

On Friday, health minister Zweli Mkhize and a panel of scientists announced the new variant was causing a second wave of infections.

Mkhize said the variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus, or 501. V2 Variant, was identified by SA's genomics scientists.

He said the new variant was first found in Nelson Mandela Bay and was “making young and previously healthy people severely ill”.

“We don’t know where it came from and we don’t know why it formed. We found the first in Nelson Mandela Bay, but we don’t know if it originated there. It is too early to tell if it is more severe,” said Mkhize.

“Clinicians have been providing anecdotal evidence of a shift in the clinical epidemiological picture, in particular noting they are seeing a larger proportion of younger patients with no comorbidities presenting with a critical illness.

“The evidence that has been collated strongly suggests the second wave we are experiencing is being driven by this new variant.”